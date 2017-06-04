Al-Shifa eye hospital to undertake 5,000 free of cost cataract operations in next fiscal year

RAWALPINDI, June 4 (APP): Al-Shifa Trust has decided to add surgical units to its free eye camps organised all over the country, especially in the far flung areas with special regard to those yet to be put on development rails, Al-Shifa Eye Hospital announced on Sunday.

The decision included to reach to operate the cataract patients at their doorsteps to save them from travelling to the hospitals which will save their time and money.

A cataract is a clouding of the eye’s natural lens, which lies behind the iris and the pupil. Cataracts are the most common cause of vision loss in people over age 40 and is the principal cause of blindness in the world, said president of the trust Lt General ® Hamid Javed.

While briefing media persons about the new initiative taken to eradicate blindness, he said that the surgical units that would conduct the operations, would comprise experienced doctors, paramedics, equipment, medicines and glasses.

The surgical teams would use the existing facilities of basic health units and other medical facilities in the respective areas to conduct the procedures, he added.

Lt General Hamid said that with this initiative around 5,000 cataract surgeries would be possible annually costing Rs 80 million.

All the arrangements in this connection have been finalized and surgeries will start soon after Eid, he said, adding that the expenses of the new initiative would be met through donations from the generous contributors.

He said that the trust aimed at delivering quality eye care facilities to the people in the rural and under-served areas.

Dr Tariq Usman, General Manager Al-Shifa Centre for Community Opthamology, also spoke on the occasion. He said that free eye camps were arranged in the remote areas where the patients had no access to hospital and lacked recourses to afford the quality medical facilities.

The trust, he said, had the capacity to establish 15-18 eye screening camps in a month while school screening teams conduct their operations for 5-6 days a week.

It may be mentioned that Al-Shifa Centre for Community

Ophthalmology runs one of the largest outreach programmes for the

prevention of blindness in country; their free eye camps include

free eye examination, diagnosis of diseases, evaluation of

refractive errors, distribution of free medicines, provision of free

glasses and free eye surgeries