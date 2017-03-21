Al Mustafa Trust gets US$ 83,230 from Japan for better health facilities

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP): The Government of Japan has extended

a grant of US $ 83,230 to Al Mustafa Trust for installing new medical equipment at its medical center in Chaklala, Rawalpindi to

better serve the underprivileged communities in surrounding areas.

The Government of Japan has extended this grant under its Grant

Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) Programme to implement the social development project for the betterment of the disadvantaged communities of Pakistan, Embassy of Japan informed here Tuesday.

The agreement for the project was signed this morning at the Al

Mustafa Trust’s head office in Rawalpindi, between Charge d’Affaires ad Interim of Japan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Junya Matsuura and chairman of the trust Lt Gen (R) Muhammad Mustafa Khan.

The grant provided by the Government of Japan will assist in the

installation of new digital X-ray machine and up-gradation of physiotherapy equipment to the one of Al Mustafa Trust’s medical centers located in Chaklala, Rawalpindi. The project is expected to assist Al Mustafa Trust in addressing the health needs of local underprivileged communities’ with a better quality and easily accessible facility.

Al Mustafa Trust was established in 1998 with a mission to provide

primary health care facilities to the marginalized and needy members

of its surrounding communities; and at nominal rates to those who can

afford to pay. The Trust now has 23 medical facilities, mostly in rural areas of the country.

Junya Matsuura, at the signing ceremony, stressed the importance of

work of Al Mustafa Trust in providing reliable and affordable medical facilities, he wished for successful implementation of the project by expressing that this project would improve the general welfare of people

in the area, and doing so would undoubtedly strengthen the existing

friendly relations between the people of Japan and Pakistan.

So far, during the current Japanese Fiscal Year (April 2016 – March

2017), Government of Japan has provided financial assistance of worth

US $ 500,362 to 6 Pakistani NGOs under the GGP program, which includes a Public Private Partnership (PPP) project; and more projects for this year are in pipeline to get assistance from Government of Japan.

The Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP)

Programme of Japan is an initiative of the Japanese government with the belief that, in consideration of the enormity of the challenges being faced by the world today, development assistance should not only be limited to governments but also be channeled to the grassroots level through civil society organizations. Since it began in 1989, the GGP Programme has supported more than 365 projects throughout Pakistan, with a contribution of more than 2.5 billion Japanese Yen.