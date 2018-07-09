Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference adjourned till July 12

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP):The Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad Monday adjourned the hearing of Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his sons till July 12.

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing.

During the course of proceedings, defence counsel Khawaja Haris raised the objection that the judge, who had given the verdict in one reference, should not hear the remaining two references against his client.

The AC Judge remarked that the Supreme Court’s latest deadline to conclude the cases was ending on July 10 and he would again to write to the apex court for extension in the deadline.

Haris requested the judge to mention his objection in the letter to the apex court. He contended that the proceedings should be resumed after the receipt of SC directions regarding his objection.

He also requested the court to adjourn the hearing till July 16, as the accused were scheduled to return to the country by Friday. He further requested the court to grant exemption from hearing to his client till that time.

The hearing was then adjourned till July 12.

Joint investigation team (JIT) head Wajid Zia also appeared in the court for cross-examination.