Akhtar responds to Chappell’s comments

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar

took to Twitter to respond to former Australian captain Ian

Chappell’s comments about Pakistan’s poor performances down under

this winter.

Pakistan team lost the Test series 3-0, following which

Chappell mentioned that Cricket Australia might want to stop

inviting Pakistan to play Test cricket on Australian soil.

“Pakistan have now lost 12 Test matches on the trot in

Australia, and somebody’s got to give them a kick up the bum.

Cricket Australia (CA) have got to start saying `listen if things

don’t improve, we will stop with the invites,” said Chappell.

Akhtar responded by stating that just because a team is not

winning matches doesn’t mean that they have to stop playing.

He cited England’s performances in the ODI World Cups as an example.

Akthar tweeted, “Pak lacked grit: Chappell. I agree but not

coming to Australia no remedy. England never won World Cup but

doesn’t mean they shouldn’t participate.”

“Agree partially with Ian Chappell that Pakistan lacked grit

but the same team drew 2-2 v England less than a year ago,” Akthar

tweeted.

While partially agreeing with Chappell, the Rawalpindi Express

also reminded the Channel 9 commentator that Pakistan had drawn a

Test series in England just a few months earlier.

However Pakistan will play five ODIs against Australia with

the first starting from January 13 at Brisbane.