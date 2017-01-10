ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar
took to Twitter to respond to former Australian captain Ian
Chappell’s comments about Pakistan’s poor performances down under
this winter.
Pakistan team lost the Test series 3-0, following which
Chappell mentioned that Cricket Australia might want to stop
inviting Pakistan to play Test cricket on Australian soil.
“Pakistan have now lost 12 Test matches on the trot in
Australia, and somebody’s got to give them a kick up the bum.
Cricket Australia (CA) have got to start saying `listen if things
don’t improve, we will stop with the invites,” said Chappell.
Akhtar responded by stating that just because a team is not
winning matches doesn’t mean that they have to stop playing.
He cited England’s performances in the ODI World Cups as an example.
Akthar tweeted, “Pak lacked grit: Chappell. I agree but not
coming to Australia no remedy. England never won World Cup but
doesn’t mean they shouldn’t participate.”
“Agree partially with Ian Chappell that Pakistan lacked grit
but the same team drew 2-2 v England less than a year ago,” Akthar
tweeted.
While partially agreeing with Chappell, the Rawalpindi Express
also reminded the Channel 9 commentator that Pakistan had drawn a
Test series in England just a few months earlier.
However Pakistan will play five ODIs against Australia with
the first starting from January 13 at Brisbane.
Akhtar responds to Chappell’s comments
ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar