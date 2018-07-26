Akbar Ayub Khan of PTI wins PK-40

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Akbar Ayub Khan has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-40 Haripur-1 by securing 66,624 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) candidate Qazi Muhammad Asad Khan stood second by getting 46,007 votes. The third position was grabbed by Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians with (PPP) 3,238 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 49,41%.