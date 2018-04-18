Ajoka Theatre to perform plays ‘Chaak Chakkar’, ‘Charing Cross’ from April 20

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP):Ajoka Theatre in collaboration with German Embassy and Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will organize theatre performance “Chaak Chakkar” and “Charing Cross” on April 20, 21 at PNCA.

The play “Chak Chakkar” is an Urdu adaptation of Bracht’s play “The Caucasian Chalk Circle”. The play originally premiered in 1948, the play is a great example of Brecht’s “epic theatre”. It is a parable about a maid servant of the rich ruler who takes care of the royal baby, abandoned by his mother while running away after being overthrown.

The story was based on a Chinese legend and placed in the Soviet Union around the end of the

World War II.

Brecht uses the legend to present the question of social ownership and the greed and selfishness of the capitalist society.

The play was first performed by Ajoka in 1985 at the Goethe Institute Lahore.

The second performance is “Charing Cross,” the story of the play was centered around the area in Lahore known by the same name. Once functioning as the central point of the city, Charing Cross is recognized for its historical significance as a venue for protests and rallies; it was a common point for different people to gather and express their sentiments. According to Director play, Shahid Nadeem, “The play takes its audience on a whirlwind journey through Pakistan’s Political History and enables them to experience the events, the stories of shattered dreams and undying hope.

Charing Cross is a salute to the resilient and optimistic spirit of the people.

”Over the past 33 years, through the art of theatre, Ajoka has been bringing to light hidden narratives and alternate interpretations very courageously. The play progressed in a chronological order and included important political events in Pakistan’s history, starting from independence and taking the audience through the journey of the past 70 years in approximately two hours.