AJK to observe Defense Day

MIRPUR (AJK), Sept 5 (APP): All is set to observe Defense Day in Azad

Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday, with traditional zeal and enthusiasm

besides renewal of the pledge to be prepared for rendering any sacrifice for

safeguarding the country.

The day will dawn with special prayers, in mosques for the stability,

defense, progress and prosperity of the country and for the early success of Kashmir

freedom movement.

Special ceremonies will be held in various parts of the state

including the capital city of Muzaffarabad and the divisional headquarters of Mirpur and

Rawalakot, besides the district and tehsil headquarters

under the auspices of various social, political and government

organizations to highlight the importance of the day besides to reiterate Kashmiris’ firm

resolve to lend all possible efforts for stability, solidarity, prosperity and for strengthening

the country’s defense.

Glorious tributes will be paid to the martyrs of 1965 Indo-Pak war

for sacrificing their valuable lives to safeguard the geographical and ideological frontiers of

the country, according to the organizers.

In Mirpur major ceremony will be arranged under the auspices of

local civil society under the banner of National Events Organizing

committee with the coordination of local government functionaries.

People from various parts of AJK will visit the mausoleums of the

1965 martyrs at Jhelum, Gujrat, Rawalpindi districts and offer fateha.