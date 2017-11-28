AJK to earn Rs. 10 bn from hydro power generation: PM

MUZAFFARABAD, Nov. 28 (APP)::Prime Minister AJK, Farooq

Haider Khan has said that region would earn Rs.10 billion annually from

hydro-power generation after completion of ongoing hydro-electric power projects

in the area.

Addressing the oath taking ceremony of Bagh Press Club here

Tuesday evening, he said government was putting state on the track OF progress

and prosperity by developing power and tourism sectors.

He said a tourism corridor project was underway to develop

best infrastructure facilities linking different district and tourism sites for

which Rs. 6 billion would be provided by federal government..

AJK PM mentioned that government was taking steps to improve

governance in the region by transparent induction besides providing people

basic amenities including infrastructure development.

He said primary and secondary health facilities were being

made available to people. He hoped that tertiary care would soon be available

to masses as federal government was planning to construct two cardiac hospitals

of international standard at Muzaffarabad and Mirpur.