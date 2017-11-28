AJK to earn Rs. 10 bn from hydro power generation: PM

MUZAFFARABAD, Nov. 28 (APP)::Prime Minister AJK, Farooq
Haider Khan has said that region would earn Rs.10 billion annually from
hydro-power generation after completion of ongoing hydro-electric power projects
in the area.
Addressing the oath taking ceremony of Bagh Press Club here
Tuesday evening, he said government was putting state on the track OF progress
and prosperity by developing power and tourism sectors.
He said a tourism corridor project was underway to develop
best infrastructure facilities linking different district and tourism sites for
which Rs. 6 billion would be provided by federal government..
AJK PM mentioned that government was taking steps to improve
governance in the region by transparent induction besides providing people
basic amenities including infrastructure development.
He said primary and secondary health facilities were being
made available to people. He hoped that tertiary care would soon be available
to masses as federal government was planning to construct two cardiac hospitals
of international standard at Muzaffarabad and Mirpur.
