AJK stands shoulder to shoulder with valiant armed forces of Pakistan for defence of motherland: AJK President

MIRPUR (AJK): Feb 28 (APP):Commenting over the recent developments along the Line of Control(LoC), AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the shooting down of two Indian Air Force jets by the Pakistan Air Forces is a reassurance that the people of Pakistan, Azad Jammu Kashmir and our sacred homeland is in the safe hands.

He made these remarks while talking to media late Wednesday by shortening his visit to Saudi Arabia amid recent developments in the region.

He said that the people of Azad Kashmir stand shoulder to shoulder with the Armed Forces and are ready to die defending this great homeland.

President Masood Khan said that our forces have given a befitting reply to the Indian forces and have displayed their right to self-defence.

He said that this measure has made it evident that the Pakistan Armed Forces are fully capable of protecting the sovereign territory of Pakistan.