AJK Prime Minister condemns across LoC shelling

MUZAFFARABAD, Nov 17 (APP):Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan has condemned the killing of an elderly woman by Indian firing on Line of Control (LoC) at Chirikot sector two days earlier.

In a statement issued here Friday by his office, he urged the international community to take cognizance of unprovoked Indian shelling across LoC in Azad Kashmir killing innocent civilians.

He said that International community should ask India about the act of terror against the innocent people of AJK and added that a half million people in AJK were under Indian target.

He said the blood of the women and children would not go in waste and the people of Kashmir would not give up their struggle for right to self determination under suppression and bowing before Indian atrocities, recalling that all Indian tactics against Kashmiris for the last 70 years were failed.

He said, “the Indian had started a limited war against people of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan on LoC which poses serious threat to peace and security in the region”. He said Indian aggression must be held in account by the world community.