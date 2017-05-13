AJK President visits LoC at Kiaran Sector

MUZAFFARABAD, May, 13 (APP): The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan visited Kiaran Sector of Line of Control on Saturday.

The AJK President who is on three days tour to Neelum valley was

hectically engaged in public meetings with the local people who warmly welcomed him.

The Speaker AJK Legislative Shah Ghulam Qadir who was also accompanied

with the President briefed the AJK President Masood Khan on the geographical situation of LoC and ceasefire line area near Kairan sector.

He also informed him about the Indian forces violations on ceasefire

line and physical and infrastructural damages of local population caused due to Indian shelling.

The AJK President also met with the tourists who had come from different

parts of the country to visit the health resorts of Neelum Valley.

The president inquired them about the facilities and questioned about

the beauty of Neelum valley and tourists express satisfaction over the facilities provided by them by the AJK Tourism department and they were also mesmerizing to see the beauty of the valley and were of the view that Neelum valley was hidden treasure of beauty in Pakistan and said that we used to enjoy the natural beauty every year in Neelum valley.

The Speaker AJK Assembly arranged the feast in the honor of President

Masood Khan and different social and political figures of the local area also were also present on the occasion and exchanged views with the president.