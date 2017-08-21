AJK President urges British MPs to play role in resolving Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

President Sardar Masood Khan Monday urged members of British

Parliament to play their role in resolving the longstanding

issue of Kashmir between Pakistan and India.

Addressing a joint news conference along with a visiting

delegation of British MPs here, he said “the Kashmir issue must

be taken up in the House of Commons effectively as Britain, being

member of United Nations as well as of its Security Council, has

the double responsibility for maintaining world and regional

peace.”

He was of the view that the issue should be debated

thoroughly at floor of the House of Commons frequently so

that the British government could be convinced for its vibrant

role to pressurize international community and India for

resolving the Kashmir issue.

He said India was committing massive human rights

violations in occupied Kashmir to suppress Kashmiris’

indigenous movement for their legitimate right to

self-determination. “The situation in occupied Kashmir

is continuously deteriorating and needs immediate

attention of world influential powers,” he added.

Masood said brutal Indian forces were targeting

Kashmiri youth, molesting women, harassing and arresting

Hurriyat leaders under draconian laws, besides settling

non-Kashmiris in the occupied territory to turn locals

into minority.

He said India’s National Investigation Agency was

raiding houses of Kashmiri leaders and harassing them

to prolong Indian occupation there.

The AJK President said United Nations had failed so

far to implement its own resolutions that gaurantee Kashmiris

legitimate right to self-determination. “UN did nothing

practical except lip service,” he remarked.

He said people of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan had been

ready to resolve the Kashmir issue with India through

meaningful dialogue since 1948.

Masood said governments of AJK and Pakistan would

continue to extend their diplomatic, political and moral

support to people of occupied Kashmir till the issue was

resolved according to their wishes i.e. right to self-

determination.

British Parliamentarians including Yasmeen Qureshi

and Graham P Jones said prevailing situation in occupied

Kashmir and plight of its people was a challenge for

the world community.

They assured that they would take up the Kashmir

issue in the House of Commons and highlight the miseries

of Kashmiris at international fora effectively.

The British MPs said both Pakistan and India should

sit on a negotiating table for an amicable solution to the

longstanding dispute as it would be a win-win situation

for all including people of occupied Kashmir.

The MPs said they visited both the sides of the Line

of Control and witnessed the situation on ground, adding

that the UN would be reminded of its responsibility and

pushed to implement the resolutions it had passed on the

issue.