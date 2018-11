MIRPUR (AJK), Nov. 5 (APP)::Paying glorious tributes to the martyrs of Jammu on the eve of 72nd Jammu Martyrs Day falling on Tuesday– Nov. 6, AJK President, Prime Minister and Information Minister have said that the first week of November is bleakest chapter of Kashmir liberation struggle when ruler in Jammu shed the blood of innocent Muslims on November 6 in 1947.