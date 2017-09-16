AJK President, PM exchange views on different issues

MUZAFFARABAD, September 16(APP) : The AJK President Sardar Muhammad

Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan held a meeting here on

Saturday and exchanged the views on different issues including the unanimous approval

of establishing Sharia Appellant Bench High Court by AJK Legislative Assembly .

The two leader also discussed mega development schemes in all constituencies,

upholding of merit in institutions, transparency, process of accountability, the ongoing

situation of Indian held Kashmir and condemned genocide of Rohingya Muslims in

Myanmar.

Both the leaders also discussed the demand of Amnesty International to

India for giving up the use of pallet guns against Kashmiri people and held consultations

to devise strategy as to meet the future challenges of these issues.

The AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq told the President that legislation

was made on the establishment of Sharia Appellant Bench High Court after taking the

clerics from all the school of thoughts into confidence and the PM said that prior this

there was no constitutional protection to the Sharia court and some politicians tried to

give the perception that Sharia Court is being merged or abolished in the High Court

which it was out of the context and actual situation he added.

He said that Sharia Appellant Bench High Court has would be comprised on

judges and a high esteemed religious scholar. The AJK President on the occasion

expressed his confidence on the legislation in this regard and said that it was a sensitive

Sharia and religious issue and unanimous opinion on resolving this issue amicably was a

good omen President added.