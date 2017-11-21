MIRPUR, Nov 21 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President office in an official statement issued on Tuesday
has refuted the news published on social media and some newspapers against the President Sardar Masood Khan regarding an event attended in London on Sunday as bogus and fake.
The statement said that the event was organized by the London based organization Quest for
Education (QFE) to support education in Azad Jammu & Kashmir. The event was
addressed by the President, amongst others, by Mr David Green, the Patron of
QFE, Dr Ahsan Umer, Chairman QFE, dignitaries and community members.
The statement also said that reports in a section of media that the President
attended the cultural performances are not correct. It is clarified that the
President left the venue as soon as the cultural segment of the programme
started; and did not have even dinner with the host.
The sole objective of the President’s visit to United Kingdom (UK) is to raise
awareness about the human rights violations of the Kashmiri people by the
Indian occupied forces at the international level, the statement said.
AJK President Office denies reports on social media and press
MIRPUR, Nov 21 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President office in an official statement issued on Tuesday