AJK President Office denies reports on social media and press

MIRPUR, Nov 21 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President office in an official statement issued on Tuesday

has refuted the news published on social media and some newspapers against the President Sardar Masood Khan regarding an event attended in London on Sunday as bogus and fake.

The statement said that the event was organized by the London based organization Quest for

Education (QFE) to support education in Azad Jammu & Kashmir. The event was

addressed by the President, amongst others, by Mr David Green, the Patron of

QFE, Dr Ahsan Umer, Chairman QFE, dignitaries and community members.

The statement also said that reports in a section of media that the President

attended the cultural performances are not correct. It is clarified that the

President left the venue as soon as the cultural segment of the programme

started; and did not have even dinner with the host.

The sole objective of the President’s visit to United Kingdom (UK) is to raise

awareness about the human rights violations of the Kashmiri people by the

Indian occupied forces at the international level, the statement said.