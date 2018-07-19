AJK president meets caretaker Punjab CM

LAHORE, Jul 19 (APP):President Azad Jammu & Kashmir Masood Khan met Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan

Askari at his office, here on Thursday.

During the meeting, different matters of mutual interest including historic importance of Youm-e-Ilhaq Kashmir (Accession to Pakistan Day) came under discussion.

Dr Askari said incidents of unprovoked firing by the Indian army at the Line of Control (LoC) were highly condemnable. He said that the silence on the part of the international community over the worst atrocities being committed by the Indian armed forces against unarmed Kashmiris in held Kashmir was deplorable.

AJK President Masood Khan said that Pakistan had highlighted the Kashmir issue at every forum.