AJK President condemns extra judicial killing of youth in Indian held Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, June 06 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan has strongly condemned extra judicial killing of a youth in Bandi Pura town of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) by Indian army and called upon the world to take notice of such inhuman acts.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, the President said the youth was not a militant as claimed by the Indian Army but was a pro-independence activist and had no relationship with any type of militancy.

He said the India was involved in genocide campaign of Kashmiri and

innocent young people were being killed by Indian forces to suppress the mass movement for right to self determination as promised to them by the UN.

The AJK President said killings of innocent Kashmiries were the part of

the India’s announcement of resolving the issue of Kashmir permanently, which is highly deplorable and expressed the resolve that India could not succeed in its nefarious designs to suppress the indigenous movement by such unlawful tactics.