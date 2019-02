ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):President, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan on Saturday admonished India for misleading international community over Pulwama incident by hurling false accusation on Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference along with Member of British Parliament Labour Party Naz Shah he said, “Pakistan has no link with Pulwama incident, India is totally confused and trying to deceive the world.”