AJK President calls for resolving Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): President Azad Jammu and Kashmir

(AJK) Sardar Masood Ahmed Khan on Sunday called to resolve the

Kashmir issue in line with the resolutions of United Nations

and as per wishes of its people.

People of occupied Kashmir have been struggling to get

independence from India, he said while talking to PTV.

He said India was committing human rights violations in

the occupied valley.

He said Kashmiri people of occupied territory were deprived

their birth right since independence of Pakistan in 1947.

Sardar Masood lauded the role of Government of Pakistan for

its stance on Kashmir. Pakistan always stood by the Kashmiri

people and raised the issue on all forums, he added.

He said future of Kashmir was linked with Pakistan and

they had decided to affiliate with it in 1947.

He expressed the hope that sacrifices of Kashmiris would

not go in vain and their ongoing independence movement would

meet its logical end.

The AJK President said that Pakistan hs achieved many

successes and is ranked in influential countries.