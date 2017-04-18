AJK President calls for implementation of UNSC resolution on Kashmir

PESHAWAR, Apr 18 (APP): President of Azad Jamu and Kashmir (AJK) Masood Khan Tuesday said that the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) are waging struggling of liberation from India and called for the implementation of the resolutions of UN Security Council over Kashmir.

Speaking at Meet the Press Programme here at Peshawar Press Club during his maiden visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after assuming charge as President of AJK, he said that situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir is critical and since July 2016 hundreds of Kashmiris have been killed and thousands injured due to use of force by the Indian forces.

He urged the people for extending full moral and political support to the struggle for the independence of Kashmir.

Masood Khan said that Pakistan is playing vital role and have raised

voice in support of the struggle of Kashmiris against Indian occupation and especially mentioned the sacrifices of the people Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA in the 1947-48 war for the independence of Kashmir.

He said that Pakhtunkhwa and AJK are linked by roads and mountains

enjoying good relations adding that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would further strengthen their relations. He said that four mega projects of AJK in energy sector and Mansehra-Muzafarabad are included in CPEC. He said presently Chief Minister KP Pervez Khattak is heading a delegation to Peoples’ Republic of China and expressed hope that would prove beneficial for the province.

To a question about the role of the parliamentary committee on Kashmir, he said that the panel has limited role of creating awareness and compiling of recommendations and the UN has to play major role in resolution of Kashmir issue.