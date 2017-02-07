AJK President briefs EU MPs on HR violations in IOK

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP): Massive human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) demanded that, as flag bearer of Human Rights, European Union must take notice of atrocities being committed by the 700,000 heavily armed Indian forces of occupation in IOK.

This was stated by President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan, as he held meetings with Members of European Parliament Jean Lambert, Chairperson South Asia Delegation and Gianni Pittella, President of Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament and briefed them on the current situation of human rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

The AJK President was accompanied by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belgium, EU and Luxembourg Mrs Naghmana A. Hashmi, a message received from Brussels here on Tuesday said.

Sardar Masood Khan informed the MEPs about the stance of Pakistan for peaceful solution of Kashmir issue according to the resolutions of United Nations as these resolutions provide for free and fair plebiscite in Kashmir.

He stressed upon international community to help in peaceful solution of this long standing issue according to wishes of people of Kashmir saying that “Kashmir conflict is not a bilateral conflict between Pakistan and India, but the people of Kashmir are the most

important party and international community must pay heed to their voice”.

The AJK President also attended a lunch at the European Parliament hosted by MEP Afzal Khan who is also Vice Chairman of Committee on Security and Defence and met with number of European parliamentarians.