AJK President asks int’l community to play role in resolving Kashmir dispute

MUZAFFARABAD. Dec 05(APP)::The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan appealed the international community to come forward and play their serious role in resolving the Kashmir dispute.

Addressing a seminar organized by a US think tank Atlantic Council in US capital Washington, he said the issue was standstill since more than seven decades between India and Pakistan and its’ resolution is inevitable for sustainable peace in South Asian region, according to a statement issued here.

The AJK president said that lasting peace in South Asian region could not be made possible without resolving the core issue of Kashmir as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people and UN resolutions.

He said the India was denying the birth rights of Kashmiri people and its armed forces are engaged in perpetuating worst kind of human abuses and violence against innocent Kashmiri people in IHK.

He demanded the international community to pressurize India for stopping the violence against the Kashmiri people and ensure peace in the subcontinent.

Masood remarked that India is taking illicit advantage of its economic and commercial agreements with some important European countries to make them silent as these countries can speak out against Indian atrocities and grave human abuses in IOK he added.

The AJK president invited Atlantic Council to visit the IHK and get first hand information from Indian occupied Kashmir and he also demanded from US to play its pivotal role in resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people and bring all the stakeholders towards the negotiating table and play its role in making the peace parlays result oriented Masood added.