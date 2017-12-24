AJK president appreciates performance of ERRA, SERRA

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan Sunday paid tribute to the efforts made by Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) and the State Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (SERRA) in rebuilding the earthquake affected areas.

He appreciated the overall performance of the bodies during a farewell reception hosted at the Kashmir House here for the outgoing acting Deputy Chairman ERRA Brigadier Abu Bakr Amin Bajwa, a press release said.

He said the ERRA, established in 2005, had achieved mammoth success in its noble cause and had no match in the world, adding “It is the finest example of reconstruction of natural calamities affected areas and rehabilitation of the people.”

He praised the efforts of both ERRA and SERRA in completing over 191 projects in Kashmir in various sectors including reconstruction, health, municipal and education.

Now the post-earthquake Kashmir had well-equipped education and health facilities along with a modern water supply network, he added.

The president acknowledged the efforts of Brigadier Abu Bakar under whose leadership ERRA established international liaisons with donor countries and agencies, adding that the ERRA not only fulfilled its professional obligations but also its social responsibilities.

With the technical and financial assistance of ERRA, Sardar Masood said, the King Abdullah Campus of AJK University would be completed in next one and a half year. Similarly, the Campus of Poonch University Rawalakot would also be built as per international standards, he added.

He thanked the people, government, armed forces of Pakistan and international donors like Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and China for their cooperation in reconstruction and rehabilitation of the earthquake affected areas.

The president emphasized that the AJK could no longer be looked upon as a liability and was, in fact, an asset for Pakistan. “The state is a defensive bastion for the whole countries and it enjoys a low crime rate and encouragingly high literacy rate,” he remarked.

He said the AJK government was keen on working with ERRA and hoped that the organization would help SERRA in maximising its potential and addressing its financial issues.

Despite facing difficulties, he said, the ERRA had worked with finesse and skill and the SERRA would benefit from its expertise and experience.