AJK PM visits shrine Sayain Sahaili Sarkar

MUZAFFARABAD, Jan 15 (APP): The AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq
Haider Khan has said that Islam is the religion of peace and
brotherhood and extremism has no place in Islam, Kashmir is the land
of Aulia Ullah (Islamic saints) who preached Islam through their
character and promoted morality, brotherhood and peace in the
region.
He said this while visiting the shrine of Sayain Sahaili
Sarkar here on Sunday.
The Chairman PEMRA Absar Alam, Secretary Auqaf Syed Nazirul
Hassan Gilani, President Seerut Committee Sahibzada Saleem Chashti,
services provider at Shrine Sahibzada Raja Sab, Manager Auqaf Raja
Farooq and others were also present at the shrine.
AJK Prime Minister said that Sayain Sehaili Sarkar was among
those Aulia Ullah of Kashmir region who changed the hearts and minds
of the people through preaching Islamic teachings with his personal
moral character and promoted peace and harmony.
He said historically Kashmir region had been the center of
literature, poetry, Knowledge and culture.
The AJK PM stressed the need to follow the teaching of the
Islamic saints and promote love, peace and brotherhood among
different sects and faiths.
Raja Farooq also directed the Auqaf Committee on this occasion
to ensure all possible facilities at the shrines in Azad Kashmir.
