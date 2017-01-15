AJK PM visits shrine Sayain Sahaili Sarkar

MUZAFFARABAD, Jan 15 (APP): The AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq

Haider Khan has said that Islam is the religion of peace and

brotherhood and extremism has no place in Islam, Kashmir is the land

of Aulia Ullah (Islamic saints) who preached Islam through their

character and promoted morality, brotherhood and peace in the

region.

He said this while visiting the shrine of Sayain Sahaili

Sarkar here on Sunday.

The Chairman PEMRA Absar Alam, Secretary Auqaf Syed Nazirul

Hassan Gilani, President Seerut Committee Sahibzada Saleem Chashti,

services provider at Shrine Sahibzada Raja Sab, Manager Auqaf Raja

Farooq and others were also present at the shrine.

AJK Prime Minister said that Sayain Sehaili Sarkar was among

those Aulia Ullah of Kashmir region who changed the hearts and minds

of the people through preaching Islamic teachings with his personal

moral character and promoted peace and harmony.

He said historically Kashmir region had been the center of

literature, poetry, Knowledge and culture.

The AJK PM stressed the need to follow the teaching of the

Islamic saints and promote love, peace and brotherhood among

different sects and faiths.

Raja Farooq also directed the Auqaf Committee on this occasion

to ensure all possible facilities at the shrines in Azad Kashmir.