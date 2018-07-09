AJK PM urges for collective efforts to combat challenges of climate change

MIRPUR (AJK), July 9 (APP)::AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Monday called for greater understanding among

the federating units of Pakistan including AJK and Gilgit Baltistan to take fast-track measures for

fighting looming threat of water scarcity and climate change in the country.

“Our two largest water reservoirs at Tarbella and Mangla are not only crucial for catering the electricity need of the country but they also provide water for agriculture purpose. AJK and Gilgit Baltistan serve as catchment areas for the both resvoires,” he said in a statement.

He said all the stake holders should evolve workable strategy to frame a national policy on water by taking measures to ensure efficient use of water and integrated water resources management.

He said AJK government is taking measures within its limited resources by planting trees in the catchment areas of the rivers flowing from AJK to Pakistan but grave challenges posed by climate

change need to tackle with collective national efforts.

“People of Azad Kashmir have offered sacrificed of their homes and hearths earlier for Mangla Dam and now for the crucial hydropower generation projects of Neelum, Jehlum and similar other projects out of their love for Pakistan as they want to see Pakistan developed and prosperous,” he added.

“It is collective responsibility of the all provinces of Pakistan including AJK and GB to reach an agreement that can be called Green Packet to play their respective role in fighting the challenge of climate change and paucity of water in the country,” Haider asserted.

Emphasizing that forests in AJK are major source of rains that feed our rivers, Prime Minister said there is dire need to provide alternate resources of fuel to the local population of Azad Kashmir to save the precious forest in the region.

Expressing his concern over growing violations of Indus Waters Treaty by India, Raja Farooq Haider Khan called upon the federal government to launch an effective campaign at international level against India to prevent New Delhi from its ill-intentions to impose a water aggression on Pakistan.

Suggesting further that federal government should launch a special fund to mitigate the negative effects of climate change and for the purpose of the development of water resources; Premier said AJK needs financial resources and technical assistance to take effective measures to tackle the challenges of the future in this respect.