AJK PM, Speaker congratulate Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

MUZAFFARABAD, August 02 (APP): Prime Minister Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Speaker legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir, Deputy Speaker Sardar Farooq Tahir and other have congratulated newly elected Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

In their separate statements issued here Wednesday, Raja Farooq Haider expressed his optimism that the newly elected Prime Minister will take forward the agenda of ousted Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to turn the country into an economic power.

peaker Shah Ghulam Qadir said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was a senior leader of PML(N) and experienced parliamentarian who would take the country towards the goals set by the party Chief Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.