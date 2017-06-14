AJK PM meets President Masood

MUZAFFARABAD,June 14 (APP): Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan called on AJK President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan in President House the other day and exchanged views on different issues including unprovoked Indian firing on LOC ,latest situation in Indian held Kashmir, the main features of upcoming fiscal year Budget 2017/18 of AJK, Developmental priorities, measures of public welfare, fast changing international situation and efforts of resolving Kashmir issue.

The Minister for Information, Tourism and Information Technology Raja

Mushtaq Minhas was also present on the occasion.

Both the leaders strongly condemned the siege and search operations of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and killing of youths in the name of fake encounters in the holy month of Ramadan.

The AJK President said the day has to come when Indian forces will be

made answerable for their criminal acts.

President and Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir appealed to UN,

International Human rights organizations and International community to take stalk of Indian repression in IHK and adopt steps to protect innocent Kashmir people inside the held valley and living on LOC.