AJK PM lauds role of UK-based Think-Tank

MIRPUR, Dec 04 (APP):Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Monday said the people of Indian occupied Kashmir were struggling for their freedom under the spirit of the United Nations Resolutions.

“Indian Interlocutors have already been rejected by Kashmiri leadership and they seek

the only solution for Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions”, AJK PM said this while talking to a visiting delegation of UK-based Think Tank-Conciliation Resources which called on him under the leadership of Sardar Tahir Aziz Director South Asia and Mrs. Alex Scofield Project Director.

He said the situation in the occupied Kashmir was very worrisome. Indian forces have started serious and deteriorating human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

The AJK PM stated that United Nations had acknowledged the right of self-determination of Kashmiris as India was trying to suppress their voice in the presence of more than 8 million paramilitary forces thus making the disputed territory as a military state.

The prime minister also apprised the delegation about Azad Kashmir, saying that the independent territory of Azad Kashmir was developing rapidly and people were living in a peaceful environment.

“Steps are being taken under the systematic strategy for development plans in AJK and all necessary measures are being taken to strengthen the merit and judicial system. Natural resources have been utilized for tourism enhancement and hydro power projects, for this he said the tourism Corridor in the state has been introduced with an investment of Rs. 10 billion and it will revolutionize the sector of tourism in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.” he added.

Meanwhile, prime minister Raja Farooq Haider Monday called on chairman Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Raja Zafar ul Haq and congratulated him on being elected as chairman of the party.

The AJK prime minister also briefed the chairman that the Indian occupation forces were busy in the massacres of masses, particularly targeting Kashmiri youth.

Raja Zafar ul Haq, on the occasion, said we would never leave Kashmiris alone and political, moral and diplomatic support for the freedom movement would continue.

Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan also attended the meeting of the Central Executive Committee of Pakistan Muslim League-N.