AJK PM inaugurates Regional Blood Center at AIMS

MUZAFFARABAD, Dec 11 (APP):Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan inaugurated the state of the art Regional Blood Center at Abbass Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) Muzaffarabad along with German Ambassador Martin Kohler on Tuesday.

The PM on the occasion said that to provide basic health facilities to the common people of AJK was the utmost priority of the government while thanking to German Ambassador, Raja Farooq said that German government has always played a vital role in the development of social sector in Azad Kashmir and during disastrous Earthquake October 2005 in AJK, the German government had provided abundant support in health sector to meet the grievances of the quake hit victims.

The Premier observed that we have to construct more Hospitals, Educational Institutions, Roads and other public facilitating projects to cope with the fast growing population in Azad Kashmir which he termed to meet future challenges.

He said the German Nation has played a leading role in developing countries despite facing disastrous consequences of world war-II. Raja Farooq said that German Government Assistance has ensured the construction of Hospitals in Bagh and Haveli Districts besides, this Regional Blood Centre and this Centre will ensure safe transfusion of blood he added.

On the occasion the AJK PM also asked the German Ambassador for the technical assistance of pure drinking water in Azad Kashmir.

The inauguration ceremony was also addressed by AJK Minister for Health Dr.Najeeb Naqi Khan, German Ambassador Martin Kohler, AJK Secretary Health Major Gen. Malik Muhammad Masood Khan and Country Director KWF Wolof Gang Molar.