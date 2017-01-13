AJK PM directs finance department to implement death package for govt employees

MUZAFFARABAD, Jan 13 (APP) :The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan has directed the finance department to implement death package for government employees on the federal pattern here on Friday.

Prior this, the death package in Azad Kashmir was not in enforce for government employees like federal government employees.

After enforcement of death package, the AJK government employees will enjoy the same incentives as the federal employees are enjoying and if any employee dies during the service now his inheritors will receive a handsome compensation.

The government employees while hailing PM Raja Farooq, termed the decision “Employees Friendly” and said that this package will ensure economically safe future of their inheritors.