ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (APP):Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan arrived in Brussels, Belgium on Monday to participate in the Kashmir-EU week 2018 being held in Belgium from November 5 to 8.

The week was being organized by the Kashmir Council – EU and hosted by Members of the European Parliament Wajid Khan and Sajjad Karim, a message received here from Brussels said.