AJK PM approves health package for Azad Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP): AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Friday approved much needed health package for Azad Jammu and Kashmir to provide quality health facilities to the masses.

The Prime Minister while chairing a high level meeting here at Kashmir House said that this package would bring an end to health issues in the state.

Under the health package, an emergency service is going to be started in 11 hospitals of the state from March 1, 2017.

For emergency services, 330 new posts of doctors, nurses and other staff would be created besides the upgradation of State Nursing School Mirpur and establishment of new nursing colleges in Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot in next fiscal year.

The meeting also approved 1156 new posts of doctors, nurses and paramedics for AJK to overcome the shortage of staff in the hospitals in general.

To improve the standard of health services in private sector hospitals, a health regulatory authority would be formed.

The meeting approved to increase 1150 additional beds for hospitals in AJK.

The Prime Minister also approved to establish a research and development centre at Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences and to ensure the purchase and provision of standard quality medicines approval for formation of technical committee was also granted.

The meeting accorded approval to increase the number of nursing students from 25 to 50 in nursing school Mirpur.

The meeting also gave approval for bringing ad hoc staff of Teaching Hospital New City Mirpur under normal budget from March 2017.

Minister for Health Dr Najeeb Naqi, Chief Secretary SultanSikandar Raja and other officers attended the meeting.