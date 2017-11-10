AJK PM announces special quota for victims of LoC firing

MUZAFFARABAD, Nov, 10 (APP): Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan Friday announced special quota for victims of LoC firing in different government departments.

He was addressing victims of Indian firing near Line of Control (LoC) at Chari Kot Sector while visiting the area here.

He said that inheritors of martyrs of LoC firing civilians as well as Pak-Army would be accommodated in government institutions on priority basis on special quota.

He said the compensation of inheritors of martyrs and injured would also be increased and victims of LoC firing would be paid an amount for the construction of concrete bankers for their safety he added.

The AJK Premier said the Indian occupied forces are deliberately targeting civilian population to push them back and weaken the position of Pak Army at LoC but our brave civilians proved themselves the iron curtain for Pak Army and foiling the nefarious designs of aggressor forces of India, he remarked.

Raja Farooq said that some four million people of AJK are the defense wall for Pakistan and will fight shoulder to shoulder with Pak Army if India made any misadventure he warned.

He said that quality highways are being constructed in all 13 constituencies near LoC to facilitate the people of the area.