AJK legislative Assembly reposes confidence in Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif

MUZAFFARABAD, April 26 (APP): The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

Legislative Assembly Wednesday reposed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and asked the opposition parties to respect the verdict of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The House passed six different resolutions expressing great satisfaction

over the performance of Federal Government of Pakistan, moved by Leader of the House Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Deputy Speaker Sardar Farooq Tahir, Minister Law Raja Nisar Ahmad, Senior Minister Ch. Tariq Farooq Minister Forests Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, MLAs Mustafa Bashir Abbasi and Asad Aleem Shah.

The speaker put a combined draft of the resolutions before the House

which was adopted by the majority members while the opposition had boycotted the proceedings and staged a sit-in in-front of the House in protest against increasing the salaries and privileges of Prime Minister and the ministers.

The joint resolution said the country had taken off towards progress and prosperity as all indicators were positive by the government led by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and any attempt to destabilize the Government would be harmful for the growing economy and efforts to root out terrorism.

The resolution asked the opposition parties to avoid any agitation that

could destabilize the democracy in the country and let the smooth transition of power after completion of the tenure in larger public interest.

The resolution also lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

for raising Kashmir issue at United Nations’ and other international forums and assured him every support from the people of Jammu and Kashmir.