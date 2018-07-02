AJK emphasizes to develop digital solutions for improving governance

MIRPUR (AJK), July 02 (APP)::AJK President Sardar Masood Khan emphasized the need to develop digital solutions for improving governance, connectivity and efficiency of government institutions.

The AJK President made these remarks during a meeting with Khalid Rafique, Director General AJK IT Board who called on him at the Jammu & Kashmir House on Monday.

The Director-General briefed the President of numerous projects initiated by the AJK IT Board relating to automation of filing and telehealth. The DG informed that currently the IT Board has conducted a trial of the telemedicine project in Mirpur and are now trying to tackle issues relating to internet connectivity for the formal implementation of the project in remote areas of AJK. He said that by the active participation of the local community awareness of this project will be created enabling us to successfully introduce the system in all the remote areas of AJK.

He also apprised the President that filing system at the Supreme Court has been fully automated and similar efforts are its final stages at the High Court AJK. Land records in three districts have also been digitized, he said. He also informed that the IT Board is also introducing video-conferencing facilities at government ministries and departments in order to enhance connectivity and coordination amongst offices.

The President urged exploring opportunities for opening such setups through public-private partnerships and address issues like internet and telecommunication connectivity by introducing 3G and 4G services throughout AJK.

Afterwards, a delegation led by Mr. Saquib Ahmad, Country Managing Director of German-based,Systems, Applications & Products (SAP) called on the President here at Jammu and Kashmir House and briefed him about their company’s software and tech-solutions.

They expressed their interest in providing cost-effective data and software solutions and exploring opportunities in addressing the hurdles faced by the state machinery in their efficient functioning.

The President while welcoming the delegation appreciated their interest in and expressed his desire that efficient data solutions and access to information are key to ensuring the effective functioning of the government machinery. He said that AJK has a huge potential for as currently the government is focusing on infrastructure development, hydro power, terrorism, industrial development, agriculture, telecommunication, quality education and universal access to health.

He Invited the delegation to AJK for detailed interactions with the senior officials to further understand the spectrum of work. The President also expressed the need to automate and digitally integrate existing universities in AJK to help enhance research and quality higher education.