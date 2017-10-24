AJK celebrates 70th Founding Day of the state government

MIRPUR, Oct 24 (APP):The 70th Founding

anniversary of Azad Government of the state of Jammu & Kashmir was

celebrated on Tuesday across Azad Jammu & Kashmir and

rest of the world.

Kashmiris are celebrating the day with great enthusiasm and

devotion with the renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for liberation

of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from the Indian tyrannical rule and to get Kashmiris

legitimate right to self determination.

October 24 is observed every year to celebrate the founding

anniversary of Azad Jammu & Kashmir government formed this day 70 years ago

in 1947 after the state was liberated from the Dogra rule.

The national and AJK flags hoisting ceremonies at all district and

tehsil headquarters were the hall mark of the founding day celebrations.

Major national flag hoisting ceremonies to celebrate the anniversary of AJK

government were held in the state’s metropolis where President of Azad

Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider

Khan hoisted the AJK flag besides the national flag. AJK ministers, members of

the AJK Council and AJK Legislative Assembly, social and political workers,

notables, government officials and the city elite attended the ceremonies.