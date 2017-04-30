Aizaz presides Urdu Poetry Recitation Event in California

ISLAMABAD, April 30 (APP): Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry Presides Urdu

Poetry Recitation Event (Mushaira) organized by the Urdu Writers Society (North America) in California on Sunday.

During his first visit to Los Angeles, California as Ambassador of Pakistan to the US, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry presided over an Urdu Poetry recitation event (Mushaira), a message recieved here.

In his address to the members of Pakistani-American community, Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhary praised the Urdu Writers Society for their service to the Urdu, national language of Pakistan.

He also said Pakistani-American community should continue to project the soft and true image of Pakistan by organizing such events that depict the true colours of Pakistani society, which consists of tolerant, loving and peaceful people.

In Mushaira, a number of notable Pakistani-American poets from across

the US recited Urdu Poetry. Famous Pakistani-American Urdu Poet, Mr. Arif Imam especially came to recite in the Mushaira from Houston, Texas.

Famous Painters of Los Angeles, Mr. Irfan Murtaza and Mr. Zafar Abbas presented their paintings to Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhary towards the end of the event.