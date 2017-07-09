Aizaz pays tribute to APPNA pioneers

ISLAMABAD, July 9 (APP): Pakistan ambassador to the
United States Aizaz Chaudhry attended the concluding dinner
of 40th APPNA (Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent
in North America) convention in Orlando, Florida.
He paid rich tribute to the pioneers of APPNA for their
foresight and efforts to create such an impressive organization,
according to a message received here Sunday.
Ambassador Chaudhry also highlighted the bilateral ties
between US and Pakistan.
