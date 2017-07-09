Aizaz pays tribute to APPNA pioneers

ISLAMABAD, July 9 (APP): Pakistan ambassador to the

United States Aizaz Chaudhry attended the concluding dinner

of 40th APPNA (Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent

in North America) convention in Orlando, Florida.

He paid rich tribute to the pioneers of APPNA for their

foresight and efforts to create such an impressive organization,

according to a message received here Sunday.

Ambassador Chaudhry also highlighted the bilateral ties

between US and Pakistan.