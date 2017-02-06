Aizaz condoles over killing of Afghan consulate secretary

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry Monday phoned Afghan ambassador to Pakistan Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal to express condolences to Afghan government over the killing of Afghan third secretary at the Consulate General in Karachi.

The foreign secretary assured full assistance in conducting the necessary investigations into the matter, foreign office in a press release said.

Third Secretary at the Consulate General of Afghanistan in Karachi Muhammad Zaki Abdu was killed as a result of firing by an Afghan security guard.

The incident took place inside the lobby of the consulate.

Police authorities immediately intervened to minimize further loss of life.