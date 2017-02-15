Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry new envoy to US

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): The government has decided to appoint Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry as Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States of America, Foreign Office announced here Wednesday.

He will join his new assignment in Washington, D.C. next month.

Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry is a career Foreign Service Officer with over 36 years of bilateral and multilateral experience in the field of diplomacy. Presently, he is serving as Foreign Secretary of Pakistan since December 2013. Earlier, he has served as the spokesperson of the foreign ministry.

In the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he has served as Additional Foreign Secretary for the UN and Disarmament Affairs, and Director General for relations with South Asian countries, in which capacity he has remained closely associated with the peace process with India.

Overseas, he has served as Ambassador of Pakistan to the Netherlands, where he engaged in active public diplomacy in cooperation with Pakistani community to win friends for Pakistan.

He also authored a book ‘Pakistan Mirrored to Dutch Eyes’ published by Sangemeel Publications.

In his other overseas assignments, Aizaz Ahmad has served as Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations in New York, Chef de Cabinet to the Secretary General of ECO in Tehran, and Pakistan embassies in Washington, Doha and Cairo.

He was born on February 27, 1958, holds Masters Degree in International Relations from Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Medford, Massachusetts, and a First Class First Bachelor of Science Degree from Punjab University, Lahore.

He is married and has three children.