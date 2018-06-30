Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmad calls on caretaker CM Askari

LAHORE, Jun 30 (APP):Air Officer Commanding Central Air

Command Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmad

called on Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari on

Saturday.

According to a handout issued here, professional activities

of PAF and matters of mutual interest were discussed in the

meeting held at the CM office.

The chief minister conveyed his best wishes to the Air

Vice Marshal over taking charge as the Air Officer Commanding

Central Air Command PAF. He paid tribute to the PAF for excellent

professional capabilities and protecting air space of Pakistan.

He said, “PAF has excellent professional capabilities and

it is considered to be among the best air forces of the

world.”

He said PAF had glowing history of protecting air space

of Pakistan with bravery and courage and the whole nation is

proud of officers and troops of PAF who have rendered

sacrifices for peace and defence of the country.

Askari said PAF had written a new history in the war

against terrorism. The interim chief minister said apart from

rendering excellent services for the defence of air space of

the country, PAF is also playing wonderful role for the better

of society.

He said PAF had rendered praiseworthy role in the sectors

of education and health, and always taken part in disaster

management activities effectively.