Air University holds convocation ceremony

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP): The 6th convocation ceremony of the Air University was held here on Saturday.

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, who is also Chairman Board of Governors of the University was the chief guest, a PAF press release said.

The Chief Guest awarded medals to the position holders. Two PhD degrees were also awarded in the fields of Electrical Engineering and English Language and Literature.

Addressing the ceremony, the Air Chief said “this country is our prized possession and you have to utilize your capabilities to take it to the zenith of glory among the comity of the nations.

Passion and hard work are the keys to success and now you are fully prepared to face the challenges of the future.”

He further said that the University has made a niche for itself in the leading universities of the country in a very short span of time.

The Air Chief highlighted that the Air University is also expanding its services to provide quality education to the youth of Attock and Multan region.

Earlier, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Faaiz Amir, Vice Chancellor Air University, delivered a welcome address and presented the annual report of the session.

Degrees in various educational disciplines were conferred upon 552 students in two sessions.

High ranking PAF officials and parents of the graduating students also attended the function.