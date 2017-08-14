Air Force show add colour to Independence Day celebrations

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): Words cannot find description
as the fabulously flown avions whizzed past engrossed crowd
watching with held breath, the adroitly manoeuvered air
formations of Pakistan, Turkish and Saudi Air Forces on Monday
to add colour and sound to 70th Independence Day of Pakistan.
President Mamnoon Hussain was the chief guest on the
occasion. Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Suhail Aman,
senior military officials, diplomats and a large number of
people were present on the sprawling Fatima Jinnah (F-9) park
to witness the skills of pilots.
The show was led by Pakistan Air Force pilots with
dazzling formation of Mirage jets and SAAB-2000, followed by
Augusta-139 helicopters with perfect left and right manouvers
by decreasing and increasing their speed.
To express solidarity with Pakistan on its independence
day, the Turkish and Saudi Air Forces participated in the show
to the amazement of the sky gazers.
The special appearance of “Solo Turk” the renowned
Turkish Air Force team, proved their acrobatic skills by
flying F-16.
A Turk pilot put the aircraft to an amazing limit by
emitting flare, adding spectacular display of visualization of
smoke-winders at its each tip.
The six Saudi Hawks with their criss-cross formations
was another feast for the senses which was reciprocated by
thunderous applause by the spectators.
The formation also presented salute to the President by
flying on lower altitude.
Pakistan Air Force MI7 helicopter hovered over the venue
dropping personnel of the elite Special Services Group whereas
PUMA helicopters also made a fly past.
These were effectively used by the Pakistan air force in
its campaigns against terrorists and rescue operation.
Then appeared on the horizon, JF-17 Thunder ‘the pride
of Pakistan’ the multi-purpose aircraft which performed with
horizontal and inverted flying.
Another feature of the show was the Tri-Services free
fall display by Special Services personnel from Shahbaz, Sea
Eagle and Shelter teams at a speed of 180km per hour to 250km
per hour through nose-diving.
The sky divers landed at their specific ground marks on
the ground to the perfection of their skills.
A large number of people carrying national flags watched
the show with enthusiasm and kept on chanting patriotic
slogans and cheering every manoeuver.
