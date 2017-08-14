Air Force show add colour to Independence Day celebrations

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): Words cannot find description

as the fabulously flown avions whizzed past engrossed crowd

watching with held breath, the adroitly manoeuvered air

formations of Pakistan, Turkish and Saudi Air Forces on Monday

to add colour and sound to 70th Independence Day of Pakistan.

President Mamnoon Hussain was the chief guest on the

occasion. Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Suhail Aman,

senior military officials, diplomats and a large number of

people were present on the sprawling Fatima Jinnah (F-9) park

to witness the skills of pilots.

The show was led by Pakistan Air Force pilots with

dazzling formation of Mirage jets and SAAB-2000, followed by

Augusta-139 helicopters with perfect left and right manouvers

by decreasing and increasing their speed.

To express solidarity with Pakistan on its independence

day, the Turkish and Saudi Air Forces participated in the show

to the amazement of the sky gazers.

The special appearance of “Solo Turk” the renowned

Turkish Air Force team, proved their acrobatic skills by

flying F-16.

A Turk pilot put the aircraft to an amazing limit by

emitting flare, adding spectacular display of visualization of

smoke-winders at its each tip.

The six Saudi Hawks with their criss-cross formations

was another feast for the senses which was reciprocated by

thunderous applause by the spectators.

The formation also presented salute to the President by

flying on lower altitude.

Pakistan Air Force MI7 helicopter hovered over the venue

dropping personnel of the elite Special Services Group whereas

PUMA helicopters also made a fly past.

These were effectively used by the Pakistan air force in

its campaigns against terrorists and rescue operation.

Then appeared on the horizon, JF-17 Thunder ‘the pride

of Pakistan’ the multi-purpose aircraft which performed with

horizontal and inverted flying.

Another feature of the show was the Tri-Services free

fall display by Special Services personnel from Shahbaz, Sea

Eagle and Shelter teams at a speed of 180km per hour to 250km

per hour through nose-diving.

The sky divers landed at their specific ground marks on

the ground to the perfection of their skills.

A large number of people carrying national flags watched

the show with enthusiasm and kept on chanting patriotic

slogans and cheering every manoeuver.