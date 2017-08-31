Air Commodore appointed as PAF spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Air Commodore Muhammad Ali has been

appointed as the official spokesperson for Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Ali was commissioned in the flying branch of Pakistan Air

Force in December, 1989. As a transport aircrew, he has flown

various transport aircraft, including C-130 Hercules, Boeing 707 and

Fokker F-27, says a statement issued here by media directorate of

PAF.

He is a graduate of Army Command and Staff College, Quetta. He

has also earned Master’s Degrees in Information Technology, Mass

Communication, Art and Science of Warfare and is presently doing

M.Phil in Mass Communication.

He has vast experience of Media Management and has served as

Deputy Director Media Affairs at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

He has also authored a book titled “Sentinels in The Sky” to pay

tributes to the selfless sacrifice of PAF’s gallant air warriors. In

recognition of his meritorious services he has been awarded Sitara-

i-Imtiaz (Military).