Air Chief visits Qadri Base, reviews PAF exercises

FORWARD OPERATIONAL BASE (Skardu) May 24 (APP): Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman Wednesday visited the Qadri Air Base and reviewed exercises and operational preparedness of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

He took part in the exercises and flew Mirage aircraft for around 20 to 35 minutes, which is almost a 60-year old fighter jet.

Talking to media persons, the Air Chief said exercises were the part of PAF’s routine training. “Pakistan Air Force is the battle-hardened force and we continue to ensure our operational preparedness 24/7,” he said.

Sohail Aman said PAF had proven to be the best in the world by carrying out Operation Zarb-e-Azb in a highly professional manner for last two and an half years, without even a single incident of collateral damage.

While in the world, collateral damages are reported in such kind of military operations carried out by top world forces, he added.

PAF, the Air Chief said, was in complete synergy with its sister Armed Forces to carry out all operations to fight against terrorism.

Replying to a question about Indian Air Chief’s recent statement, he said Pakistan was a peace loving country, but if adversary went for any misadventure, it would be given such a befitting response that would be remembered for aegis.