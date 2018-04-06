Air Chief visits Headquarters Air Defence Command

ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (APP):Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) paid maiden visit to Headquarters Air Defence Command on Friday.

On his arrival, he was received by Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Zahoor Faisal, Air Officer Commanding, Air Defence Command, said a press release issued here by media affairs directorate of PAF.

While visiting the command and control centre of Air Defence Command, the Air Chief witnessed the ongoing operations carried out by the Air Defenders of the country. The visit was undertaken with a purpose to assess the operational readiness of the various installations of the Air Defence Command of PAF.

Interacting with the combat crew, the Air Chief appreciated their level of motivation in performing this sacred duty of defending the aerial frontiers round-the-clock. We must make concerted efforts to keep the Pakistan Air Force in highest state of operational readiness, he added.