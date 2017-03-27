Air chief praises soldiers fighting against terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP): Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of the soldiers fighting against terrorism during the two day symposium “Kuwait International Air Power and Air Defense” (KIAPADS), held under the patronage of the Kuwait Ministry of Defence and Kuwait Air Force in Kuwait city.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman was one of the key note speakers at the symposium, says a press release.

During his talk on the topic “Air Power in Pakistan’s Counter-Terrorism Operations – Lessons Learned and Future Capacity-Building Requirements”, the Air Chief highlighted the significant role of Pakistan Air Force in Zarb-e-Azb campaign.

He said that the operations conducted by the Pakistan Air Force ensured the victory over the terrorists and paved the way for the unhindered movement of ground troops to recapture territories.

He further stated that besides jet fighters, force multipliers also contributed significantly in the air campaigns against terrorists.

More than 250 high level delegates from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Jordan, Pakistan, France, the United Kingdom and the United States are participating in the symposium.