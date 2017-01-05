Air chief pleased at revival of int’l squash activities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): President of Pakistan Squash

Federation Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman has

expressed the pleasure at revival of international squash activities

in the country and stated that efforts are being made to regain lost

status in the game.

Talking to media here at a local hotel on late Wednesday, he

said that Pakistan had immense talent for squash and the game was

heading in right direction in the country. “We’ve great expectations

from our promising players,” he said.

He said the situation in North Waziristan had changed and it

was encouraging to note that some really talented players were

coming from that area.

Earlier, Chief of Air Staff attended a ceremony held in

connection with the President Gold Cup International, underway at

Mushaf Squash Complex. Besides others, the ceremony was attended by Vice Chief of Air Asad Lodhi, diplomats and squash legends

including Jahangir Khan and Qamar Zaman.

He also awarded certificates to all the individuals, who had

taken steps for promotion of squash in the country.