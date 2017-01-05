ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): President of Pakistan Squash
Federation Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman has
expressed the pleasure at revival of international squash activities
in the country and stated that efforts are being made to regain lost
status in the game.
Talking to media here at a local hotel on late Wednesday, he
said that Pakistan had immense talent for squash and the game was
heading in right direction in the country. “We’ve great expectations
from our promising players,” he said.
He said the situation in North Waziristan had changed and it
was encouraging to note that some really talented players were
coming from that area.
Earlier, Chief of Air Staff attended a ceremony held in
connection with the President Gold Cup International, underway at
Mushaf Squash Complex. Besides others, the ceremony was attended by Vice Chief of Air Asad Lodhi, diplomats and squash legends
including Jahangir Khan and Qamar Zaman.
He also awarded certificates to all the individuals, who had
taken steps for promotion of squash in the country.
Air chief pleased at revival of int’l squash activities in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): President of Pakistan Squash