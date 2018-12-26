ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):Christmas was celebrated with traditional fervour by the Christian personnel of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and to mark the event special masses were held at churches, situated at all PAF bases and installations.
Christian personnel of PAF gathered these churches and prayed for the prosperity and solidarity of Pakistan, a press release said issued here by Directorate of Media Affairs of PAF.
Air Chief joins Christian community at Christmas celebrations
