Air Chief Congratulates Pak Squash Team for winning 19th Asian Junior Squash Championship

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan,who is also the President of Pakistan Squash Federation on Sunday congratulated Pakistan Junior Squash team on his victory of 19th Asian Junior Squash Championship played at Pataya, (Thailand).

He admired the great victory of Pakistani team against India in final, also appreciated the untiring efforts of coaching staff and Pakistan Squash Federation to train the players on international standards, said a press release issued here.

The final was a thrilling contest between Pakistani and Indian Squash Junior teams.

Both the teams displayed superb game of squash; however, Pakistani players won their respective matches.

In the first match Farhan Hashmi beat Veer Chotrani with the game score 02/11, 11/9, 11/7, 5/11 and 11/9.

Veer dominated his opponent from the very start of the match and won the first game with the score 11/2.

Farhan consolidated his grip on the match by winning second and third games with the score 11/9 and 11/7.